6 Georgia tornadoes now confirmed during breakout of severe storms

The National Weather Service on Thursday confirmed two additional tornadoes among the storms that hit North Georgia early this week, bringing the total number of twisters to six.
The two new reports include tornadoes in Madison and Lumpkin counties.
The first, and more severe of the two, touched down near the Neese Mobile Home Park in Hull, just north of Athens, at 12:54 p.m. Monday. The EF-1 tornado reached peak estimated wind speeds of 90 mph and traveled a path about 250 yards wide over more than five miles.
The tornado traveled east, uprooting and snapping trees along the way and causing damage to multiple homes and buildings, before it dissipated near Colbert Grove Church Road. The tornado lifted at 1:05 p.m., a little more than 10 minutes after it began.
The second newly recorded tornado touched down Tuesday at 1:21 p.m., according to the NWS. The EF-0 began just south of Dahlonega off Long Branch Road, with estimated winds topping out at 85 mph. The storm cut a path 350 yards wide over a little less than five miles east toward Hall County, lifting in the area of Claude Parks Road. Damage to buildings was minor, the NWS said, but many trees in the rural area were snapped or uprooted.
The two additional tornadoes underscore the intensity of the storms that rattled North Georgia earlier this week and caused heavy flooding. The previously confirmed tornadoes were EF-1 twisters in Douglas and Fulton counties, and EF-0s in Walton and Oglethorpe counties.
Some areas of Georgia are still recovering from serious storms that hit in late March, for which some counties will soon receive federal disaster aid.
Atlantans will get a respite from the wild storms as a cold front passes through town, with dry, relatively cool weather predicted through the weekend.
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.