6 Georgia tornadoes now confirmed during breakout of severe storms

The tornado traveled east, uprooting and snapping trees along the way and causing damage to multiple homes and buildings, before it dissipated near Colbert Grove Church Road. The tornado lifted at 1:05 p.m., a little more than 10 minutes after it began.

The second newly recorded tornado touched down Tuesday at 1:21 p.m., according to the NWS. The EF-0 began just south of Dahlonega off Long Branch Road, with estimated winds topping out at 85 mph. The storm cut a path 350 yards wide over a little less than five miles east toward Hall County, lifting in the area of Claude Parks Road. Damage to buildings was minor, the NWS said, but many trees in the rural area were snapped or uprooted.