Restaurant owner’s storm-related death leaves ‘a dark cloud over Douglasville’

The National Weather Service has determined an EF-1 tornado hit Douglas County.

Scot Hudson began working at his family’s restaurant while attending Douglas County High School. By then, Hudson’s Hickory House was already a landmark in town. Scot Hudson’s father, Buford, had opened the restaurant in 1971, and Scot followed his father in running the business.

As a child, Morris said he and his friends would ride their bikes to Hudson’s for some tea and maybe a $1 box of fries.

“If you didn’t have enough money, you didn’t have to worry about it because he would let you have it anyway,” Morris said.

In addition to the barbecue restaurant, Scot Hudson ran Hudson’s By The Lake, often used as a wedding venue or for other events. Hudson was known for offering his venue for community functions and often donated food for sports teams or other events.

“I know it’s an old saying, but that guy would give you the shirt off his back,” Cosper said.

After news of his death Monday, the restaurant announced on Facebook it would be temporarily closing.

“Please keep the Hudson family in your prayers,” the post stated. “Thank you in advance for your understanding.”

By Tuesday, more than 1,300 people had commented on the post, sharing memories of Hudson and offering their sympathies.

“Prayers not only for the Hudson family but the entire community as we have all lost one of the kindest, most generous souls around,” one person posted. “He was loved by all who knew him.”

Scot’s father, Buford Hudson still works at the restaurant, and his daughter, Elena Hudson, recently started a food truck business called “The Hud” with help from her dad.

It’s not clear when Hudson’s Hickory House will reopen but Morris said he expects many will eagerly return to pay their respects.

“I’m certain that the town will rally around the business,” he said. “They will probably have more customers than they have before in the next couple of months.”