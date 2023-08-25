5 more Trump defendants booked at Fulton jail overnight

Five more defendants in the Fulton County Trump case surrendered overnight at the Fulton County jail.

- Michael Roman, a Trump campaign official. was booked shortly after midnight on Friday morning.

- Shawn Still, a state senator who represents Georgia’s 48th District. He also was booked shortly after midnight.

- Jeffrey Clark, a senior Department of Justice official, was booked about 1 a.m.

- Misty Hampton, the former elections supervisor in Coffee County, was booked about 1:30 a.m.

- Bob Cheeley, an attorney in Alpharetta, was booked about 3 a.m.

