4-year-old among three injured in Clayton County shooting

A 4-year-old child and two adults were injured Wednesday night in a triple shooting, Clayton County police said.
Shortly before 9 p.m., officers were called to Glynn Court, near Hampton, after shots were fired, according to Lt. Cherie West.
“Preliminary investigation suggests that an altercation between known parties was the cause of the shooting, which left a 4-year-old child and two adults with gunshot wounds,” West said in an emailed news release. “There is no indication, at this time, that this incident was random.”
The adults and the child were all taken to hospitals for treatment. One adult was in critical condition while the second adult and the child were expected to survive their injuries, West said.
The names of those involved in the shooting were not released late Wednesday. West said the police department was not releasing the name of a possible suspect.
But according to the Clayton sheriff’s office, two women were shot by a man who fled the area. The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 26-year-old Karl Jordan.
Jordan was last seen in a silver 2009 Acura TL with Georgia tag RWT-7394. He should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911, the sheriff’s office said.