4 arrested in shooting investigation spanning 3 metro Atlanta counties

Investigators said “multiple rounds” were fired into the home by people who had known ties to Cobb County. Cobb police later began surveilling the same Hiram home as a part of their investigation into their own drive-by shooting, officials said.

“While conducting surveillance on that residence, Cobb officers gave information to Paulding deputies regarding the individuals and vehicles that were on the scene,” Henson said. “Cobb officers indicated that they did observe weapons in the possession of some of the individuals at the residence.”

When the officers saw a red Honda Civic leave the home on Monday, they alerted Paulding deputies. A deputy spotted the Honda about 2:15 p.m. and tried to pull it over, but it sped off when the deputy turned on his blue lights, according to Henson.

Its driver pulled into the driveway of a home, crashed into a parked car and then made his way back to Nebo Road, he said.

“After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed at the corner of Nebo Road and Jack Weldon Drive,” Henson said. “It was later determined that the vehicle was stolen out of Cherokee County and contained a small amount of marijuana inside of it.”

After the second crash, the driver, later identified as Koen, got out of the car and ran into a wooded area, he said. Koen was arrested following an hourslong search when a 911 caller reported a suspicious person matching his description in the area of Seals and Ridge roads.

He was armed when he was taken into custody, according to authorities. Koen is facing multiple charges related to the pursuit and crashes, as well as weapons and drugs charges. More charges are likely as Cobb’s investigation progresses, Henson said.

Shortly after Koen’s arrest, Paulding deputies and Cobb police officers surrounded the Nebo Road home and called the occupants to come outside. Officials said investigators found and seized “multiple firearms” during a subsequent search.

Daniels, Poole and Dowell were arrested and taken to the Paulding County jail. They been identified as suspects in a shooting May 15 outside the Peninsula at Buckhead on Piedmont Road. According to Atlanta police, a fight that began at the building’s rooftop pool traveled down to the lobby and across the street, where three people were shot, including a 71-year-old man.

The victims were not believed to be the intended targets of the gunfire, police said at the time.

The AJC has reached out to Cobb police and the Paulding sheriff’s office for more information on the shooting investigations.