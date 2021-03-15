3rd suspect in Gwinnett business owner’s 2019 homicide now in custody

In October 2019, a businessman was shot and killed in the garage of his Gwinnett County home. Investigators believe three suspects watched Sukkee Hong on video before killing the 49-year-old owner of a check-cashing business.
Two murder suspects were soon captured. But a third, Ian Jabar Longshore, eluded police for more than 17 months. On Friday, Longshore, 35, was caught and arrested, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.
Police believe robbery was the motive for the Oct. 4, 2019, fatal shooting in a Buford-area neighborhood, and the three suspects watched Hong before confronting him at his home and killing him.
Five days later, Subriccia Moss of Lithonia was arrested on charges of felony murder and unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, according to police. Another suspect, Daquan Clarke, was also charged in Hong’s murder.
Longshore was charged with murder and armed robbery but his whereabouts were unknown, according to police.
On Friday, Longshore, who lives in Decatur, was arrested by the Gwinnett sheriff’s office with assistance from DeKalb police officers and sheriff’s deputies. He was being held without bond Monday at the Gwinnett jail, booking records show.
Moss, 34, and Clarke, 33, also remain in the Gwinnett jail without bond. Moss is also accused in a shooting at an Atlanta nightclub days before Hong’s killing.
Longshore previously served time in both state and federal prisons
He served about two months for a 2007 drug conviction in Fulton County, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. Then in 2013, Longshore was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after being convicted in a counterfeiting ring, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.