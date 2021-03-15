3rd suspect in Gwinnett business owner’s 2019 homicide now in custody

On Friday, Longshore, who lives in Decatur, was arrested by the Gwinnett sheriff’s office with assistance from DeKalb police officers and sheriff’s deputies. He was being held without bond Monday at the Gwinnett jail, booking records show.

Moss, 34, and Clarke, 33, also remain in the Gwinnett jail without bond. Moss is also accused in a shooting at an Atlanta nightclub days before Hong’s killing.

Longshore previously served time in both state and federal prisons

He served about two months for a 2007 drug conviction in Fulton County, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. Then in 2013, Longshore was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after being convicted in a counterfeiting ring, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.