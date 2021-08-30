3rd man suspected in series of Decatur carjackings arrested

Explore 2 more men charged in recent Decatur carjackings

The three men are accused in two carjackings that happened within a 24-hour span July 22-23, Decatur police said. The first happened on Mimosa Place just before 6 p.m. on July 22 when a woman was held at gunpoint by three men who took her 2021 Jeep Cherokee. The following afternoon on Kirk Crossing Drive, three men took a 2015 Audi sedan from a man in his driveway.

In each case, the men split up and left the scene in the stolen vehicle and a black sedan, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.