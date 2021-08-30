3rd man suspected in series of Decatur carjackings arrested

After a series of carjackings in July, the Decatur Police Department secured arrest warrants for three men and announced that two were in police custody. Nearly two weeks later, the third man suspected in the crimes was arrested, officials said.
Jaime Rene Hunter, 27, of Decatur, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with first-degree hijacking of a motor vehicle, DeKalb County jail records show. He joins 24-year-old Rieley Chester Fuller and 27-year-old D’Anthony Thomas in police custody.
Thomas is being held in a separate jurisdiction on other charges, Decatur police spokesman Sgt. John Bender said.
The three men are accused in two carjackings that happened within a 24-hour span July 22-23, Decatur police said. The first happened on Mimosa Place just before 6 p.m. on July 22 when a woman was held at gunpoint by three men who took her 2021 Jeep Cherokee. The following afternoon on Kirk Crossing Drive, three men took a 2015 Audi sedan from a man in his driveway.
In each case, the men split up and left the scene in the stolen vehicle and a black sedan, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.