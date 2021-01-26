3-year-old shoots himself in NW Atlanta apartment; charges possible

The boy was conscious at the scene and taken to the hospital, according to police, but investigators are still working to determine exactly how he got the gun. Officers spoke with the child’s mother, who was at home when the incident occurred. The woman told police she and her son were in the same room when she heard the gunshot.

“Immediately after, she heard her son crying and noticed that he was shot in the leg,” Avery said. “While on scene, a firearm was observed on the floor.”