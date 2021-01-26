3-year-old shoots himself in NW Atlanta apartment; charges possible

Authorities say charges are possible after a 3-year-old boy got hold of a loaded gun and shot himself in the leg Monday afternoon inside a northwest Atlanta apartment.
Officers responded to the complex on James Jackson Parkway about 1:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said in an emailed statement. They arrived to find the child lying on the floor with a gunshot wound.
The boy was conscious at the scene and taken to the hospital, according to police, but investigators are still working to determine exactly how he got the gun. Officers spoke with the child’s mother, who was at home when the incident occurred. The woman told police she and her son were in the same room when she heard the gunshot.
“Immediately after, she heard her son crying and noticed that he was shot in the leg,” Avery said. “While on scene, a firearm was observed on the floor.”
Monday’s shooting remains under investigation, and authorities are still working to determine whether charges will be filed in the case. An update on the child’s condition wasn’t immediately available Tuesday afternoon.
