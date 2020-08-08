BREAKING: 2-year-old boy shot in head in NW Atlanta, police say

A 2-year-old boy shot himself in the head Saturday morning after finding a loaded gun at a home in northwest Atlanta, authorities said.
Officers were called to the home in the 2800 block of Delray Drive shortly after 10 a.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.
The child was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the gunshot wound appeared to be accidentally self-inflicted,” Grant said.
Detectives detained multiple people at the home for questioning, but no charges have been filed. Police are still working to determine how the child got hold of the loaded gun.
