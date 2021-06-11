3-year-old shoots himself in hand at NW Atlanta home, cops say

A 3-year-old boy who was handling a gun was shot in the hand Friday when it discharged at a northwest Atlanta home, police said.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of Abner Terrace for a shooting call at about 1:40 p.m., according to a news release. The child was stable when taken to the hospital.
The preliminary investigation indicates the child was handling the gun while unsupervised when it went off, authorities said. His mother was home at the time and notified police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
