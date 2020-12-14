3 teens arrested, 1 sought in Forest Park carjacking

Three teenagers were arrested and one more is wanted after police said they fled from Brookhaven police in a car that had been reported stolen in Forest Park on Sunday morning.
Two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old were all taken into custody after the incident, according to Brookhaven police spokesman Lt. David Snively.
A Brookhaven police officer spotted a car heading south on Buford Highway near Clairmont Road about 4 a.m., Snively said. The officer realized the vehicle had been reported stolen during a carjacking in Forest Park and tried to pull it over, officials said.
However, the car’s driver did not stop, Snively said. Instead, the car turned right onto North Druid Hills Road.
The officer used a PIT maneuver to stop the car, at which point all four teens got out and tried to run away. Three were quickly apprehended, according to Snively.
The fourth teen, a 15-year-old who police said was driving the stolen car, ran away and has not been located.
Police are not releasing the names of the suspects due to their ages.
An investigation is ongoing.