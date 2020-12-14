3 teens arrested, 1 sought in Forest Park carjacking

Two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old were all taken into custody after the incident, according to Brookhaven police spokesman Lt. David Snively.

A Brookhaven police officer spotted a car heading south on Buford Highway near Clairmont Road about 4 a.m., Snively said. The officer realized the vehicle had been reported stolen during a carjacking in Forest Park and tried to pull it over, officials said.