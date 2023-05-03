BreakingNews
MIDTOWN SHOOTING UPDATE | Police: All 5 Midtown shooting victims are women
3 shooting victims still in critical condition at Grady

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

All four of the patients rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after the Midtown shooting are suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Jansen. Three of the patients are still in critical condition and one remains stable.

Earlier in the afternoon, two of the critical patients were in the operating room. As of 5:15 p.m., only one is still in surgery, which has been going on for “about three or four hours,” Jansen said.

Another patient in critical condition was not treated in the operating room, but through “interventional radiology,” which Jansen described as an invasive procedure for certain types of injuries, particularly to the blood vessels. That patient will have additional follow-up procedures, though Jansen did not provide details.

