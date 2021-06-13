ajc logo
3 injured in shooting near Atlanta recreation center, police say

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation.
News | 54 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Three people were injured — and one remains in serious condition — following a shooting near an Atlanta recreation center, according to police.

The incident happened about 3 a.m. Sunday at a location in the 90 block of William H. Borders Drive, Atlanta police said in a statement. The location is listed at the address of the Butler Recreation Center.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital.

Shortly after, two more men arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear. An investigation is ongoing.

