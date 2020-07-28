3 Gwinnett inmates help save unconscious deputy

The three inmates left their cells to help the deputy, who again lost consciousness and used his phone and radio to call for help. The deputy survived the incident and is recovering at home, the sheriff’s office said.

“These inmates came to his aid because our deputy, like most law enforcement officers, treats people with the dignity they deserve,” the sheriff’s office said. “These inmates had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn’t hesitate. Many people have strong opinions about law enforcement officers and criminals, but this incident clearly illustrates the potential goodness found in both.”

According to jail records, Whitehead is being held without bond on drug trafficking and possession charges. Loveless was charged with trafficking methamphetamine in 2017 and is being held without bond. Smalls is also being held without bond on a drug charge, probation violation and family violence, records show.