Slightly more Americans seek jobless aid last week
NEW DETAILS: 3 students dead, 2 injured in crash near Henry County high school

A crash near Eagles Landing High School in Henry County on Wednesday killed three students and injured two others.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 3 minutes ago

Three students were killed and two others were injured Wednesday in a crash near a Henry County high school, police said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened about 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove Circle near Eagle’s Landing High School, where the five victims were enrolled as students, Henry police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee said. The two survivors were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

The victims range in age from 15 to 17 years old. Their names were not released.

Authorities did not say what caused the crash. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

