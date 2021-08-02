ajc logo
3 dead, 1 injured in 3 Cobb crashes

Three men were killed and one was seriously injured in three crashes in Marietta and Smyrna on Sunday and Monday.
Three men were killed and one was seriously injured in three separate crashes in Cobb County on Sunday and Monday.

A 17-year-old was charged with vehicular homicide after his passenger was thrown out of his car as he fled from police on a Marietta road Sunday afternoon, Cobb County police spokeswoman Shenise Barner said in a news release Monday.

A black Dodge Charger driven by Rayshon Mckie was speeding north on Powder Springs Road when a patrol officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 4:30 p.m., Barner said. Mckie continued to speed until running a red light at the intersection of Milford Church and Powder Springs roads, Barner said. That was when he struck a gray Honda Accord that was turning at the intersection, Barner confirmed.

The impact caused the Charger to overturn, but Mckie got out and led police on a chase, Barner said. He was quickly apprehended by the officer and K-9 officers.

The rear passenger in the car, 23-year-old Sean Fairchild of Marietta, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, Barner said. A 25-year-old front-seat passenger was trapped in the Charger for some time until taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Accord, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mckie faces charges of fleeing, reckless driving, homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle and hit-and-run. He will be held at the Cobb Adult Detention Center after being released from the hospital, Barner said.

Just five hours later and about seven miles away, an 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his bike collided with a car on a Smyrna road, Barner said in the same news release.

Ivan Gonzalez was traveling south on Atlanta Road near Ledford Street on a blue Yamaha motorcycle around 10:15 p.m. when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled into the road from a driveway, Barner said. The 25-year-old driving the Corolla entered Gonzalez’s path and the two collided, Barner said.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene. The Corolla driver was taken to Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not announced any charges as they continue investigating the crash.

A day later, a man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a car Monday morning in a Marietta road, Barner said.

Jesse T. Thompson, 56, of Acworth, was in the left eastbound lane of Dallas Highway near the crosswalk on Barrett Parkway around 1:40 a.m. when a silver Ford Fusion traveling east crashed into him, Barner said. Thompson died at the scene.

Cobb police have not announced any charges for the 46-year-old driver of the Fusion.

All three collisions remain under investigation and Cobb County police ask that anyone with information contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

