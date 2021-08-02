3 dead, 1 injured in 3 Cobb crashes

The driver of the Accord, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mckie faces charges of fleeing, reckless driving, homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle and hit-and-run. He will be held at the Cobb Adult Detention Center after being released from the hospital, Barner said.

Just five hours later and about seven miles away, an 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his bike collided with a car on a Smyrna road, Barner said in the same news release.

Ivan Gonzalez was traveling south on Atlanta Road near Ledford Street on a blue Yamaha motorcycle around 10:15 p.m. when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled into the road from a driveway, Barner said. The 25-year-old driving the Corolla entered Gonzalez’s path and the two collided, Barner said.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene. The Corolla driver was taken to Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not announced any charges as they continue investigating the crash.

A day later, a man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a car Monday morning in a Marietta road, Barner said.

Jesse T. Thompson, 56, of Acworth, was in the left eastbound lane of Dallas Highway near the crosswalk on Barrett Parkway around 1:40 a.m. when a silver Ford Fusion traveling east crashed into him, Barner said. Thompson died at the scene.

Cobb police have not announced any charges for the 46-year-old driver of the Fusion.

All three collisions remain under investigation and Cobb County police ask that anyone with information contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

