3 dead, 1 injured in 3 Cobb crashes

Three men were killed and one was seriously injured in three separate crashes in Cobb County on Sunday and Monday.
A 17-year-old was charged with vehicular homicide after his passenger was thrown out of his car as he fled from police on a Marietta road Sunday afternoon, Cobb County police spokeswoman Shenise Barner said in a news release Monday.
A black Dodge Charger driven by Rayshon Mckie was speeding north on Powder Springs Road when a patrol officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 4:30 p.m., Barner said. Mckie continued to speed until running a red light at the intersection of Milford Church and Powder Springs roads, Barner said. That was when he struck a gray Honda Accord that was turning at the intersection, Barner confirmed.
The impact caused the Charger to overturn, but Mckie got out and led police on a chase, Barner said. He was quickly apprehended by the officer and K-9 officers.
The rear passenger in the car, 23-year-old Sean Fairchild of Marietta, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, Barner said. A 25-year-old front-seat passenger was trapped in the Charger for some time until taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Accord, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mckie faces charges of fleeing, reckless driving, homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle and hit-and-run. He will be held at the Cobb Adult Detention Center after being released from the hospital, Barner said.
Just five hours later and about seven miles away, an 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his bike collided with a car on a Smyrna road, Barner said in the same news release.
Ivan Gonzalez was traveling south on Atlanta Road near Ledford Street on a blue Yamaha motorcycle around 10:15 p.m. when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled into the road from a driveway, Barner said. The 25-year-old driving the Corolla entered Gonzalez’s path and the two collided, Barner said.
Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene. The Corolla driver was taken to Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not announced any charges as they continue investigating the crash.
A day later, a man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a car Monday morning in a Marietta road, Barner said.
Jesse T. Thompson, 56, of Acworth, was in the left eastbound lane of Dallas Highway near the crosswalk on Barrett Parkway around 1:40 a.m. when a silver Ford Fusion traveling east crashed into him, Barner said. Thompson died at the scene.
Cobb police have not announced any charges for the 46-year-old driver of the Fusion.
All three collisions remain under investigation and Cobb County police ask that anyone with information contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
