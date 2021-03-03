3 charged with murder in shooting at Cobb townhome

Cobb County police have charged three people — ages 19, 20 and 21 — with murder this week after a November shooting in Mableton.
On Monday, Tyler Tywann Thomas, 21, of Mableton, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. Then on Tuesday, Tyanna Buford, 19, and Kalvon Rahiem Hinnant, 20, both of Marietta, were arrested and charged with murder, Cobb jail records show.
According to arrest warrants, the three suspects are accused in a Nov. 8 shooting that killed a man at the Upland Townhomes on Mableton Parkway. Keith Dewitt, 32, died after being shot multiple times, according to police.
No possible motive was released for the shooting. But Buford’s warrant states she led Dewitt to the townhomes.
“Said accused did lead the victim to Upland Townhomes where the codefendant did discharge a firearm multiple times into the body of the victim causing visible and internal injuries,” her warrant states.
Hinnant’s warrant identifies him as the alleged gunman. Jail records show Thomas lived at the same address where the shooting took place.
All three were being held without bond Wednesday at the Cobb jail.