3 charged with murder in shooting at Cobb townhome

On Monday, Tyler Tywann Thomas, 21, of Mableton, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. Then on Tuesday, Tyanna Buford, 19, and Kalvon Rahiem Hinnant, 20, both of Marietta, were arrested and charged with murder, Cobb jail records show.

According to arrest warrants, the three suspects are accused in a Nov. 8 shooting that killed a man at the Upland Townhomes on Mableton Parkway. Keith Dewitt, 32, died after being shot multiple times, according to police.