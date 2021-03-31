2nd suspect ID’d in 12-year-old’s shooting at Cobb shopping complex

Cobb County police have secured warrants for a second suspect following a shooting that injured a 12-year-old boy earlier this month outside a busy Cumberland shopping center.
Deshawn Lemons faces four felonies in connection with the March 16 shooting, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, child cruelty and criminal damage to property, records show. He had not been booked into the Cobb County Jail as of Wednesday evening and it wasn’t immediately clear if police are still searching for him.
The child was struck by a stray bullet from an AK-47 during a barrage of gunfire outside the Parkway Pointe complex, police said. The busy shopping center includes a bowling alley, movie theater, restaurants and retail stores.
Officers responded to the shopping center about 11:40 p.m. and found the 12-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest. The child, who has not been identified, suffered internal injuries and underwent surgery on his liver, kidney and colon, according to Lemons’ arrest warrant.
Authorities said the occupants of two cars got out and began shooting at a white Kia in the parking lot. A bullet struck the boy as he stood outside.
One of the suspects, 20-year-old Jamarcus McClure, was arrested the day after the shooting, according to police. He remained at the Cobb County Jail on Wednesday evening without bond. Authorities have not released a motive in the shooting and it’s unclear if police have identified any additional suspects.
“We have identified two vehicles involved in the shooting in the parking lot,” Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said previously. “The investigation remains ongoing as there may be additional suspects not yet identified.”
Lemons’ damage to property charge stems from several bullets striking the nearby HD Supply office building, shattering windows and causing significant damage inside, Cobb police said.
“The bullets damaged multiple windows as well as the property inside as the bullets passed through the office,” his warrant said. “The manager estimated the cost to repair or replace all damaged items at $100,000.”