2nd suspect ID’d in 12-year-old’s shooting at Cobb shopping complex

One of the suspects, 20-year-old Jamarcus McClure, was arrested the day after the shooting, according to police. He remained at the Cobb County Jail on Wednesday evening without bond. Authorities have not released a motive in the shooting and it’s unclear if police have identified any additional suspects.

“We have identified two vehicles involved in the shooting in the parking lot,” Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said previously. “The investigation remains ongoing as there may be additional suspects not yet identified.”

Lemons’ damage to property charge stems from several bullets striking the nearby HD Supply office building, shattering windows and causing significant damage inside, Cobb police said.

“The bullets damaged multiple windows as well as the property inside as the bullets passed through the office,” his warrant said. “The manager estimated the cost to repair or replace all damaged items at $100,000.”