2nd arrest made in Hall County child molestation case

Investigators said both Felmey and Day knew their alleged victim, though the exact nature of their relationship was not disclosed.

Felmey, who is accused of sexually assaulting at least two girls in the past seven years, has been held without bond at the White County Detention Center since his May 6 arrest.

Between January and September 2013, he is accused of sexually assaulting another young girl in a home off Smallwood Road in Gainesville, authorities said previously. The investigation into the 30-year-old began in April after deputies were contacted by the county’s Division of Family and Children Services.

The alleged sexual assault in May occurred during that investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Day is being held without bond at the Hall County Jail, online records show.

