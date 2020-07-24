2nd arrest made in Hall County child molestation case

Hall County deputies have arrested a second suspect in a child molestation case from earlier this year.
Kristen Elizabeth Day, 29, was charged Wednesday with one count of aggravated child molestation after investigators determined she “aided and assisted” a man as he sexually abused a young girl at his Lula home in early May, authorities said.
That suspect, 30-year-old Matthew James Felmey, was arrested more than two months ago on charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, child molestation and aggravated sexual battery, AJC.com previously reported.
Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office
“According to the initial investigation, Day witnessed, aided and assisted the co-defendant, Matthew James Felmey, as he committed an act of sodomy on the victim,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said in a news release. “Investigators previously found video of the crime on Felmey’s phone.”
Investigators said both Felmey and Day knew their alleged victim, though the exact nature of their relationship was not disclosed.
Felmey, who is accused of sexually assaulting at least two girls in the past seven years, has been held without bond at the White County Detention Center since his May 6 arrest.
Between January and September 2013, he is accused of sexually assaulting another young girl in a home off Smallwood Road in Gainesville, authorities said previously. The investigation into the 30-year-old began in April after deputies were contacted by the county’s Division of Family and Children Services.
The alleged sexual assault in May occurred during that investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Day is being held without bond at the Hall County Jail, online records show.
In other news:
Credit: Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution