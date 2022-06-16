‘27 beagles need you’: Dogs rescued from animal testing breeding facility

The Atlanta Humane Society posted the statement after it rescued more than two dozen dogs from a breeding facility Thursday. Now, the organization is asking the community for monetary assistance, as many of the animals are expected to need expensive medical care.

“Twenty-seven beagles were just transferred into our care by HSUS after being relinquished by a facility that breeds animals for animal testing,” the organization said on its website. “These beagles were born and living in confined, unsanitary spaces, and their care will be expensive and extensive. They need your support right now.”