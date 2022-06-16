‘27 beagles need you’: Dogs rescued from animal testing breeding facility

For animal lovers looking to make a difference, it’s a call to arms: “27 beagles need you.”
The Atlanta Humane Society posted the statement after it rescued more than two dozen dogs from a breeding facility Thursday. Now, the organization is asking the community for monetary assistance, as many of the animals are expected to need expensive medical care.
“Twenty-seven beagles were just transferred into our care by HSUS after being relinquished by a facility that breeds animals for animal testing,” the organization said on its website. “These beagles were born and living in confined, unsanitary spaces, and their care will be expensive and extensive. They need your support right now.”
A representative told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “They were born and living in confined, unsanitary spaces likely with little socialization from humans, so we anticipate their care to be expensive.”
The society’s shelter medical team is further examining the animals, but preliminary exams have revealed tartar buildup, dental disease, hair loss, masses, lacerations and other wounds, it said. A behavior team is also preparing to provide each animal with individual behavior care.
While the organization has not put the animals up for adoption yet, potential pet owners can sign up for pet alerts to be notified when the beagles become available. The Atlanta Humane Society operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
Anyone interested in helping the no-kill shelter take care of these animals can donate here.
