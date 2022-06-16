ajc logo
‘27 beagles need you’: Dogs rescued from animal testing breeding facility

The Atlanta Humane Society rescued 27 beagles on Thursday. .The dogs were relinquished from a breeding facility for animal testing."The dogs were living in confined, unsanitary spaces likely with little socialization from humans," an AHS representative said.The AHS is looking for financial support from the community. Donations can be made at atlantahumane.org.Anyone looking to adopt a beagle can sign up for pet alerts on their website

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago
Preliminary examinations reveal lacerations and other wounds

For animal lovers looking to make a difference, it’s a call to arms: “27 beagles need you.”

The Atlanta Humane Society posted the statement after it rescued more than two dozen dogs from a breeding facility Thursday. Now, the organization is asking the community for monetary assistance, as many of the animals are expected to need expensive medical care.

“Twenty-seven beagles were just transferred into our care by HSUS after being relinquished by a facility that breeds animals for animal testing,” the organization said on its website. “These beagles were born and living in confined, unsanitary spaces, and their care will be expensive and extensive. They need your support right now.”

A representative told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “They were born and living in confined, unsanitary spaces likely with little socialization from humans, so we anticipate their care to be expensive.”

Explore3 Atlanta pet shelters that offer discounts to older adopters

The society’s shelter medical team is further examining the animals, but preliminary exams have revealed tartar buildup, dental disease, hair loss, masses, lacerations and other wounds, it said. A behavior team is also preparing to provide each animal with individual behavior care.

While the organization has not put the animals up for adoption yet, potential pet owners can sign up for pet alerts to be notified when the beagles become available. The Atlanta Humane Society operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone interested in helping the no-kill shelter take care of these animals can donate here.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

