3 Atlanta pet shelters that offer discounts to older adopters

“I’m a huge fan of PAWS Atlanta. Everyone that works or volunteers at PAWS truly cares about rescuing and finding new, loving homes for the animals they save,” one reviewer said on Yelp. “They are passionate about what they do and are constantly striving to grow and offer more for the pets they save so they can re-home and save more!!”

Open by appointment only. 5287 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA 30035. 770-593-1155. info@pawsatlanta.org.

LifeLine Animal Project

Adopters 55 and over can adopt a pet for $40 — up to a 50% discount for cats and dogs.

The LifeLine Animal Project has two adoption locations in the metro: Dekalb County Animal Services and Fulton County Animal Services. The locations provide two-week trial adoptions with support from their foster team to those who may need help making a decision before committing. Through the Animal LifeLine Project, you can adopt a foster animal, an animal from another family or adopt a pet directly from one of their shelters.

The LifeLine Animal Project offers plenty of resources, including affordable full-service vet care, spay and neuter services and microchipping. Additionally, they are the largest animal welfare organization in Georgia.

“Came for one and had to get 2 cats!!! This place is amazing, and everyone is so nice and helpful,” a reviewer said online. “Our kitten did end up getting an upper respiratory infection a few days after (we) brought her home, but the staff took care of her very well. We now have our 2 babies and are so happy with them.”

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Chamblee. 404-292-8800.

Angels Among Us Pet Rescue

Adopters 65 and older can receive a $25 discount on dogs under 8 years old.

Angels Among Us Pet Rescue works to save animals in abandoned or abused situations all across Georgia and their mission is to “Rescue One Until There Are None.” The $275 adoption fee covers up-to-date vaccines at the time of adoption, deworming, flea treatment, microchip, spay/neuter and treatment of dog medical conditions.

To adopt an animal from the site, you will need to fill out an online application. Afterward, you will be paired with the fosters of the animal you are interested in. Angels Among Us will work with adopters to find the perfect match for them.

“We went through AAU to adopt our newest beagle/hound and they were great,” a reviewer wrote on Facebook. “Prompt with paperwork and getting back to us. My husband and I did the application and about a week later our puppy Scout aka ‘John’ was home with us! We couldn’t be happier!”

PO Box 821, Alpharetta. 877-404-5874. info@angelsrescue.org

