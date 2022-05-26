21 weeks Into 2022, the US has had 213 mass shootings

Combined Shape Caption

21 weeks Into 2022, the United States , has experienced 213 mass shootings.NPR reports mass shootings in the United States have occurred with depressing regularity in 2022.Only 145 days into the new year, the country has already experienced 213 mass shootings.That's 213 attacks in only 21 weeks.That means the country has averaged almost 10 mass shootings per week thus far in 2022.The Gun Violence Archive classifies a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot and killed.Mass shootings are becoming even more common in the United States.In 2019, 417 mass shootings occurred.In 2020, that number rose to 611.In 2021, the country ended the year with 693 mass shootings