2022 Oscar nominations.Nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards were announced on Feb. 8 , by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross. .Here are some of the highlights:.Best Picture, 'Belfast''CODA''Don't Look Up''Drive My Car''Dune''King Richard''Licorice Pizza''Nightmare Alley''The Power of the Dog''West Side Story'.Best Director, Kenneth Branagh ('Belfast')Ryûsuke Hamaguchi ('Drive My Car')Paul Thomas Anderson ('Licorice Pizza')Jane Campion ('The Power of the Dog')Steven Spielberg ('West Side Story').Best Lead Actor, Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!')Will Smith ('King Richard')Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth').Best Lead Actress, Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye')Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')Penélope Cruz ('Parallel Mothers')Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')Kristen Stewart ('Spencer').Best Supporting Actor, Ciarán Hinds ('Belfast')Troy Kotsur ('CODA')Jesse Plemons ('The Power of the Dog')J.K. Simmons ('Being the Ricardos')Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog').Best Supporting Actress, Jessie Buckley ('The Lost Daughter')Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story')Judi Dench ('Belfast')Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')Aunjanue Ellis ('King Richard'). The 2022 Oscars will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood , and broadcast on ABC.The host (or hosts) of the event have yet to be revealed