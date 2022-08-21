20 displaced after attic fire at Cobb apartment complex

Twenty people had to relocate after a fire early Sunday morning at a Cobb County apartment complex, officials said.
Crews were called out to a building in the 1900 block of Old Concord Road at Arbors at Smyrna apartments around midnight and found fire coming from the attic, Cobb fire spokesman Nick Danz said. Firefighters immediately began extinguishing the blaze and evacuating tenants.
Danz said no one was injured in the five units that were damaged, but several families were displaced.
Crews worked until the early hours of the morning to clear the smoke from inside the building and address hot spots in the attic.
The cause of the fire was not provided. Crews remained at the complex Sunday afternoon monitoring the building to ensure no additional smoke arose.
