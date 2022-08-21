ajc logo
X

20 displaced after attic fire at Cobb apartment complex

Multiple families were displaced due to the Sunday morning blaze in Cobb County. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Combined ShapeCaption
Multiple families were displaced due to the Sunday morning blaze in Cobb County. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.)

Credit: Ben Hendren

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Twenty people had to relocate after a fire early Sunday morning at a Cobb County apartment complex, officials said.

Crews were called out to a building in the 1900 block of Old Concord Road at Arbors at Smyrna apartments around midnight and found fire coming from the attic, Cobb fire spokesman Nick Danz said. Firefighters immediately began extinguishing the blaze and evacuating tenants.

Danz said no one was injured in the five units that were damaged, but several families were displaced.

Crews worked until the early hours of the morning to clear the smoke from inside the building and address hot spots in the attic.

The cause of the fire was not provided. Crews remained at the complex Sunday afternoon monitoring the building to ensure no additional smoke arose.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Gridlock Guy: Traffic pacing has gotten out of hand7h ago
Could two Georgia companies help solve the plastic crisis?
Atlanta kingpin sentenced to federal prison for leading major drug syndicate
22h ago
Judges delay Graham special grand jury testimony
3h ago
Judges delay Graham special grand jury testimony
3h ago
Braves have difficult options with Marcell Ozuna after arrest
18h ago
The Latest
Could two Georgia companies help solve the plastic crisis?
November PSC elections off after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
Atlanta’s 2022 homicide victims
Featured
Assembly Studios is currently in a massive buildout that should be finished by June 2023. This was taken on August 11, 2022. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Braves have difficult options with Marcell Ozuna after arrest
18h ago
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top