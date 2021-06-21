2 young girls among multiple injured in crash at Cobb intersection

Several people, including a 3- and 4-year-old girl, were taken to hospitals Saturday afternoon after they were injured in a crash at a Cobb County intersection, according to police.
Lashonda Grier, 26, of College Park, was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries after the Kia Forte she was driving collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe in Austell, Cobb police said in a statement. The children riding in the Forte with her were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite with serious injuries. Their current conditions were not released.
The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Factory Shoals Road and Riverside Parkway, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner said.
Grier was trying to turn left onto Riverside Parkway, Barner said. The Forte entered the intersection at the same time as the Tahoe and the vehicles smashed into each other.
The Tahoe then slid off the road and crashed into a metal pole, Barner said. The Forte went spinning into the northbound lanes of Factory Shoals Road, where it came to a stop.
Another passenger in the Forte, 30-year-old Chester Goodwin of Atlanta, and the driver of the Tahoe, 44-year-old Enedina Enriquez-Cruz of Austell, were both taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident was one of at least two serious collisions at an intersection that Cobb police responded to over the weekend. The second resulted in a fatality, officials said.
Kemilly S. Alfonso, 26, of Marietta, died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on Sunday afternoon after a crash between a motorcycle and a Honda Pilot. Alfonso was driving a 2011 Yamaha FZ8 motorcycle along Shallowford Road near the intersection with Davis Road about 3:30 p.m.
“As the motorcycle approached the intersection, the traffic signal for eastbound and westbound traffic on Shallowford Road was red,” Barner said.
According to investigators, Alfonso “disregarded the red light” and went into the intersection. The motorcycle smashed into the left side of the Pilot, Barner said.
Alfonso and the motorcycle slid into the road and came to a stop in the intersection. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.
The driver of the Pilot sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Both crashes remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.