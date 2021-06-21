2 young girls among multiple injured in crash at Cobb intersection

Another passenger in the Forte, 30-year-old Chester Goodwin of Atlanta, and the driver of the Tahoe, 44-year-old Enedina Enriquez-Cruz of Austell, were both taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident was one of at least two serious collisions at an intersection that Cobb police responded to over the weekend. The second resulted in a fatality, officials said.

Kemilly S. Alfonso, 26, of Marietta, died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on Sunday afternoon after a crash between a motorcycle and a Honda Pilot. Alfonso was driving a 2011 Yamaha FZ8 motorcycle along Shallowford Road near the intersection with Davis Road about 3:30 p.m.

“As the motorcycle approached the intersection, the traffic signal for eastbound and westbound traffic on Shallowford Road was red,” Barner said.

According to investigators, Alfonso “disregarded the red light” and went into the intersection. The motorcycle smashed into the left side of the Pilot, Barner said.

Alfonso and the motorcycle slid into the road and came to a stop in the intersection. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Pilot sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.