2 wanted for questioning in slaying of 11-year-old East Point boy

On Thursday, police released the names of two persons of interest in the case. Antonius Montanez Aziz, 23, and Jeremiah Taylor, 35, are wanted only for questioning, East Point police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover said.

Investigators did not say how the men are believed to be connected to Sims' death.

“It is believed that these persons possibly possess information regarding the shooting that could assist detectives in bringing closure to the family of Tyrell Sims,” Glover said in a news release.

Tyrell Sims was a fifth grader at KIPP South Fulton Academy who loved football and excelled in school. His father said he did not know anyone who would want to hurt the boy.

Speaking with reporters Monday morning, Connie Sims said he and his neighbors would work with police to find the people responsible for Tyrell’s death and hopefully prevent future tragedies.

“We don’t want this happening to your child,” he said. “We don’t need gun violence in the community. Period. We’re going to come out of the holes to find out who done this.”

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting or the whereabouts of Aziz or Taylor is asked to contact the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177. According to police, the two men are not to be approached.

