2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta.
The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
The driver accused of hitting the first trooper is suspected of DUI, agency spokeswoman Lt. Franka Young said in a statement. Both the trooper and the compliance officer had their emergency lights activated while they blocked the road, she said.
“A tan Hyundai Accent struck the Georgia State Patrol car on the rear passenger fender and door and then continued forward also striking in a sideswipe manner the MCCD vehicle,” she said. “The driver of the Hyundai was injured and taken to Atlanta Medical Center.”
The Hyundai’s driver was not identified, and an update on their condition was not provided. The trooper was injured but was not taken to a hospital, Young said.
“While the above crash was being investigated, another trooper’s vehicle who responded to the scene to assist was struck by a motorcyclist,” she said. “This trooper also sustained injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.”
The motorcyclist was being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital on Sunday morning. Their condition was not disclosed.
It was unclear if either driver would be charged.
