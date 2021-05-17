2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.

The driver accused of hitting the first trooper is suspected of DUI, agency spokeswoman Lt. Franka Young said in a statement. Both the trooper and the compliance officer had their emergency lights activated while they blocked the road, she said.