2 spring breakers charged in raping, drugging woman who died in Miami

Investigators are determining whether Englehardt’s death resulted from a “green pill” that they believe the suspects supplied. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday it is conducting further tests, and no cause of death has been determined pending a toxicology report.

If the drug the men are accused of giving her is proven to have played a role in her death, Collier and Taylor could possibly face manslaughter charges.

The Pennsylvania woman’s death comes as Miami Beach officials set up an 8 p.m. curfew and other safety measures in an effort to control the brutish spring break crowds in the area. Between Feb. 3 and March 21, there were more than 1,000 arrests in the city, with more than 350 of those for felony offenses, and more than 80 seized firearms, City Manager Raul Aguila told NBC-6.