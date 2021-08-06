2 sought in Gwinnett home invasion, pistol-whipping

Investigators are still working to identify the suspects, who are accused of barging into a unit at the Fairway Oaks Apartments on July 26 and demanding money at gunpoint, Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said Friday.

Four people inside the home were ordered to get on the floor and “pistol-whipped on several occasions,” the department said in a news release. The suspects left before officers arrived, but they managed to make off with only $50 and an iPhone 11, authorities said.