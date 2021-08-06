ajc logo
2 sought in Gwinnett home invasion, pistol-whipping

Four people were inside the apartment when the two men barged in with their guns drawn, police said.
News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Police are searching for two men following a home invasion and armed robbery late last month at a Lawrenceville-area apartment complex, officials said.

Investigators are still working to identify the suspects, who are accused of barging into a unit at the Fairway Oaks Apartments on July 26 and demanding money at gunpoint, Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said Friday.

Four people inside the home were ordered to get on the floor and “pistol-whipped on several occasions,” the department said in a news release. The suspects left before officers arrived, but they managed to make off with only $50 and an iPhone 11, authorities said.

Police released a photo of one of the men, but said the second suspect was wearing a mask during the robbery. Both are believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, the victims told police.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to police for more information.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

