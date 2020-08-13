Police: 2 sought after giving woman a ride, shooting her in Atlanta

While driving, they stopped at a convenience store and asked the woman to buy something for them. After she complied and returned to the car, the man suddenly demanded that she give him all of her money and get out of the vehicle, Grant said.

The woman did so and was walking away from the car when the man got out at as well, holding a gun, according police. He shot the woman, got back in the car and drove away, Grant said. The victim then walked to Dean Rusk Park. She was conscious when police found her. Her current condition is unknown.

The suspects were driving a gray or silver Hyundai with an out-of-state tag ending in 4502.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tips can be sent anonymously, and information leading to an arrest and indictment can earn tipsters up to $2,000.

