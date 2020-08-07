2 injured after gunfire erupts in southwest Atlanta nightclub

In late June, a man was shot outside the popular nightclub after trying to run over its owner in the parking lot, AJC.com previously reported.

The owner was able to get out the way in time after an employee pulled out a gun and shot the driver in the leg, authorities said. According to police, the incident stemmed from an argument that occurred earlier that evening between the driver and several employees inside the nightclub.

Ten minutes before the shooting at Déjà Vu, police responded to gunfire along Peeples Street in southwest Atlanta around 4:30 a.m. At least one person was wounded, but no other information has been released about the incident.

And a 29-year-old was shot outside a University Avenue apartment complex after a man walked up to him and accused him of stealing a gun and drugs, authorities said. That shooting occurred about 12:40 a.m. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Nicolus Crumbly, but police said they are still searching for him. The man he’s accused of shooting was taken to the hospital and is stable, according to police.

All three shootings remain under investigation.

