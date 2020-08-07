2 injured after gunfire erupts in southwest Atlanta nightclub

Two people were injured early Friday when gunfire erupted inside a southwest Atlanta nightclub, authorities said.
It was one at least three shootings Atlanta police investigated within a span of four hours.
Officers responded to the shooting at Déjà Vu Sports Bar & Lounge on Campbellton Road about 4:40 a.m. and saw people running from the nightclub, police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said in a statement. A 31-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man had both been hit in the abdomen.
“Both victims told investigators they had been inside the club and heard gunshots but did not know who had been shooting or what led up to the incident,” Avery said.
They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
In late June, a man was shot outside the popular nightclub after trying to run over its owner in the parking lot, AJC.com previously reported.
The owner was able to get out the way in time after an employee pulled out a gun and shot the driver in the leg, authorities said. According to police, the incident stemmed from an argument that occurred earlier that evening between the driver and several employees inside the nightclub.
Ten minutes before the shooting at Déjà Vu, police responded to gunfire along Peeples Street in southwest Atlanta around 4:30 a.m. At least one person was wounded, but no other information has been released about the incident.
And a 29-year-old was shot outside a University Avenue apartment complex after a man walked up to him and accused him of stealing a gun and drugs, authorities said. That shooting occurred about 12:40 a.m. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Nicolus Crumbly, but police said they are still searching for him. The man he’s accused of shooting was taken to the hospital and is stable, according to police.
All three shootings remain under investigation.
