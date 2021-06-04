ajc logo
2 NC deputies who opened fire on Andrew Brown back on job; 1 officer resigns

Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., Wayne Kendall, left, and Ben Crump hold a news conference outside the Pasquotank County Public safety building in Elizabeth City, N.C., to announce results of the autopsy they commissioned. Many police departments — including in large U.S. cities such as New York and Chicago — ban or strictly limit shooting into moving vehicles after concluding that the practice is ineffective and not worth the risk to human life. But it is still happening and defended as a justifiable use of force in other areas, including the small municipality of Elizabeth City.
By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Exact version of events remains in dispute as family attorneys insist Black man was ‘executed’

Two North Carolina sheriff’s deputies who were placed on administrative leave after firing their guns in the April fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man in April returned to active duty this week, according to reports.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said Friday that Investigator Daniel Meads and Deputy Sheriff Robert Morgan were both back on the job as of Wednesday.

A third deputy, Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn, has resigned but will remain on paid leave until June 30, when his resignation will officially go into effect, Wooten said.

Four other officers involved but who did not fire their service weapons during the April 21 incident in Elizabeth City had already returned to duty, identified as Lt. Steven Judd, Sgt. Michael Swindell, Sgt. Kenneth Bishop and Sgt. Joel Lunsford.

None of the officers who fired their guns were charged in Brown’s death.

Last month District Attorney Andrew Womble concluded that the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. was justified because the man’s actions while trying to evade arrest led deputies to “reasonably believe” deadly force was necessary.

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble answers questions from reporters after announcing he will not charge deputies in the April 21 fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. during a news conference on May 18.
The exact version of events that day, however, remains in dispute as family attorneys have not had an opportunity to view the complete camera footage of the shooting and continue to maintain that the 42-year-old father of seven was “executed” while sitting in his car in fear for his life.

Attorneys for the family who watched redacted versions of the body camera footage have said repeatedly that Brown was only trying to drive away from deputies serving drug-related warrants and posed no threat.

Reporters also challenged Womble’s version of events, noting that Brown’s car had turned away from the officers before the shooting started.

Brown was shot five times and killed by a single gunshot to the back of the head, according to the results of an independent autopsy released by the family.

Brown was actively resisting arrest and attempting to flee when he aggressively “used his vehicle as a deadly weapon,” Womble said last month.

Brown family lawyers continue to express outrage that the full body camera footage has remained concealed from the public nearly two months after the shooting.

