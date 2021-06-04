2 NC deputies who opened fire on Andrew Brown back on job; 1 officer resigns

Last month District Attorney Andrew Womble concluded that the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. was justified because the man’s actions while trying to evade arrest led deputies to “reasonably believe” deadly force was necessary.

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble answers questions from reporters after announcing he will not charge deputies in the April 21 fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. during a news conference on May 18.

The exact version of events that day, however, remains in dispute as family attorneys have not had an opportunity to view the complete camera footage of the shooting and continue to maintain that the 42-year-old father of seven was “executed” while sitting in his car in fear for his life.

Attorneys for the family who watched redacted versions of the body camera footage have said repeatedly that Brown was only trying to drive away from deputies serving drug-related warrants and posed no threat.

Reporters also challenged Womble’s version of events, noting that Brown’s car had turned away from the officers before the shooting started.

Brown was shot five times and killed by a single gunshot to the back of the head, according to the results of an independent autopsy released by the family.

Brown was actively resisting arrest and attempting to flee when he aggressively “used his vehicle as a deadly weapon,” Womble said last month.

Brown family lawyers continue to express outrage that the full body camera footage has remained concealed from the public nearly two months after the shooting.