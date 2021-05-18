Police shooting of Andrew Brown justified, NC district attorney concludes

The timing of events remains in dispute, however, as family attorneys have not had an opportunity to view the complete camera footage of the incident and continue to maintain that the 42-year-old father of seven was “executed” while sitting in his car in fear for his life.

Brown was actively resisting arrest and attempting to flee when he aggressively “used his vehicle as a deadly weapon,” Womble said.

Officers were directly in the path of the car and fired their weapons to “neutralize the threat,” Womble said.

During questions at the press conference, some reporters noted that Brown’s car had turned away from the officers before the shooting started.

Brown family lawyers continue to express outrage that the full body camera footage has remained concealed from the public nearly a full month after the shooting.

Brown family attorneys described the shooting as “an execution” following the family’s first viewing of a heavily redacted version of body camera footage which showed Brown had his hands on the steering wheel throughout the entire episode.

Only one officer’s body cam footage was shown to the family, and no other footage or dashcam video was presented, according to attorneys.

For days, witnesses at the scene had been the only ones to provide any early accounts of the shooting in which Brown was mortally wounded as Pasquotank County sheriff’s officers executed a search warrant about 8:30 a.m. April 21 at Brown’s residence just west of the Outer Banks.

Brown had no weapons and was unarmed at the time.

The results of an independent autopsy revealed Brown was shot five times and killed by a single gunshot to the back of the head.

Brown sustained four shots to his right arm, which were non-fatal wounds, attorneys said. As he attempted to escape the gunfire by pulling his car out of a driveway at his home, he was shot in the back of the head, killing him, said family attorney Ben Crump, citing an independent pathologist hired by Brown’s family to examine his body.

Three deputies involved in the shooting remain on leave, while four others who were at the scene were reinstated after the sheriff said they didn’t fire their weapons.

The officers who were cleared to return to duty were identified as Lt. Steven Judd, Sgt. Michael Swindell, Sgt. Kenneth Bishop and Sgt. Joel Lunsford.

Deputy Lunsford was one of the deputies that was hit by Brown’s car, Womble said Tuesday.

The three officers who remain on administrative leave were identified as Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff Robert Morgan and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn, all of whom fired their weapons at Brown in some capacity.

More than a week after the shooting, Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster denied a media request to immediately release police body camera footage to the public, which has continued to demand answers about what exactly happened that led to Brown’s death.

Brown’s son Khalil Ferebee and other immediate family members have since been allowed to view redacted footage from dashcam and body cameras worn by four of the officers involved. The viewing amounted to only a few minutes of more than two hours of available video, reports said.

The videos are still being withheld from a wider release to the public to allow ongoing investigations to be completed, Foster said. The court was to consider releasing the footage anywhere from 30 to 45 days following the judge’s ruling.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II and Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg issued a statement a day after the shooting suggesting deputies at the scene feared Brown was a dangerous suspect due to his criminal history.

Nearby Dare County had issued two arrest warrants for Brown on drug-related charges including possession with intent to sell cocaine. Brown, 42, had a criminal history dating back to the 1990s, including past drug convictions.

Police on a drug task force reportedly watched Brown for more than a year prior to the shooting, according to WAVY TV reporter Jason Marks.

The Brown shooting happened as police departments across the country are facing increased scrutiny from the public following a series of recent high-profile police killings and custody deaths of unarmed Black men and women.

The incident in Elizabeth City came one day after police in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl who was involved in an altercation with two other girls and lunged at one or both of them with a knife.

Another recent police shooting of an unarmed Black man occurred April 11 outside Minneapolis when 20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed during a traffic stop in which Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter said she mistakenly fired her gun instead of a Taser.

Both episodes occurred during the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty April 20 on three counts of killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes last year.

This is a developing story. Please stay with AJC.com for the latest updates.