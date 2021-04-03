2 killed after leading Coweta deputies on high-speed chase

The chase began in the area of I-85 and Weldon Road when a car with a burned-out headlight passed two deputies who were parked on the side of the road about 10:30 p.m., the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

As one of the deputies pulled into the road, he saw the the vehicle illegally pass a car that was stopped at a red light before turning right onto Collinsworth Road, authorities said. The deputy activated his lights and siren, but the vehicle sped away.