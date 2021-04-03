2 killed after leading Coweta deputies on high-speed chase

A man and woman were killed Friday evening after leading Coweta County deputies on a high-speed chase and crashing into a tree in south Fulton County, authorities said.
The chase began in the area of I-85 and Weldon Road when a car with a burned-out headlight passed two deputies who were parked on the side of the road about 10:30 p.m., the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
As one of the deputies pulled into the road, he saw the the vehicle illegally pass a car that was stopped at a red light before turning right onto Collinsworth Road, authorities said. The deputy activated his lights and siren, but the vehicle sped away.
“The suspect vehicle passed multiple cars by crossing double yellow lines and entering the opposite lane of travel,” the sheriff’s office said, adding the car reached speeds of up to 70 mph in a 45 mph zone as it entered Fulton County. “Due to the speeds and nature of the roads, Coweta County deputies were a short distance behind the fleeing vehicle and lost sight of it.”
Authorities said the car slammed into a tree near Fayetteville Road and Blossom Street, killing the 30-year-old driver and his 28-year-old passenger. The man driving had arrest warrants in Gwinnett County and the woman had warrants that were issued by the Palmetto Police Department, authorities said. Neither of their names have been released.
According to deputies, the police chase lasted less than two minutes and ended 1.7 miles from where it began. The Georgia State Patrol is handling the crash investigation.
In other news:
Credit: WSBTV Videos