2 injured in overnight shooting at Union City gas station

Two men were injured overnight in a shooting at a Union City gas station, but police could not say what led to the shooting or whether the men knew each other.
Crime & Public Safety | 36 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two men were hospitalized after being injured in a shooting Monday morning at a Union City gas station.

Union City police officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to a Texaco at 4430 Flat Shoals Road, department spokesman Jerome Turner said. Officers found the two men with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, Turner said.

According to Turner, there is no information available as to the relationship between the men or how they sustained their gunshot wounds. Police did not say whether any guns were recovered at the scene or if the shooting was carried out by someone who had already left the area.

Police did not have updates on either man’s medical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, Turner said.

