2 injured in drive-by shooting at abandoned NW Atlanta home

The two victims, a 22-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, were being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and expected to survive their injuries, according to police. Investigators believe they were sitting on the porch of a home near English Park when someone fired shots from a passing car.

According to a report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta police officers were called to investigate the shooting about 1:30 a.m. and found the two victims in different locations. Blood and what appeared to be bullet holes in the front of the home in the 1300 block of Bolton Road indicated the crime scene, an officer said in the report.