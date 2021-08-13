2 injured in drive-by shooting at abandoned NW Atlanta home

A drive-by shooting at an abandoned home in northwest Atlanta sent two people to a hospital Friday morning.
The two victims, a 22-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, were being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and expected to survive their injuries, according to police. Investigators believe they were sitting on the porch of a home near English Park when someone fired shots from a passing car.
According to a report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta police officers were called to investigate the shooting about 1:30 a.m. and found the two victims in different locations. Blood and what appeared to be bullet holes in the front of the home in the 1300 block of Bolton Road indicated the crime scene, an officer said in the report.
The house was abandoned, but people were known to come and go, the officer said.
The 63-year-old victim told police he dove when a yellow vehicle pulled up to the house and someone started shooting. He took a bullet to his buttocks, according to the report. The woman had multiple gunshot wounds to her mouth, upper chest and wrist. Both were conscious when they were taken to Grady, the officer said.
“From the spent shell casings located in the roadway, the shots were likely fired from a vehicle traveling south on Bolton Road,” the officer said. “A concerned citizen told police that the vehicle may have been yellow.”
No suspects have been identified, and a motive has not been determined. A neighborhood canvass early Friday morning did not prove fruitful, but police were still looking for security cameras in the area and working with neighboring jurisdictions to check license plate readers.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.