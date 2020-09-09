2 hurt in shooting outside NW Atlanta strip club

Two people were injured in a shooting outside a northwest Atlanta strip club early Wednesday morning, police said.
Officers responded to a call about gunfire outside the Blue Flame Lounge on Harwell Road around 1:45 a.m. and found two men with non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.
A 30-year-old was hit in the shoulder, Atlanta police said in a statement. A 36-year-old was injured by flying debris, according to the statement. Both were stable when they were taken to a local hospital.
Employees told investigators that two groups got into an argument inside the club and were asked to leave. The two parties continued their argument outside and someone began shooting, officials said.
This is not the first time gunfire has erupted around the Blue Flame. The body of 41-year-old Wallace Vaughn Jr. was found Feb. 3 in a wooded area across the street from the club, AJC.com previously reported. He had been shot once in the chest.
Clinton Robinson, 22, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.
No arrests have been made in Wednesday’s case, which remains under investigation.
