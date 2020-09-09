2 hurt in shooting outside NW Atlanta strip club

This is not the first time gunfire has erupted around the Blue Flame. The body of 41-year-old Wallace Vaughn Jr. was found Feb. 3 in a wooded area across the street from the club, AJC.com previously reported. He had been shot once in the chest.

Clinton Robinson, 22, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

No arrests have been made in Wednesday’s case, which remains under investigation.

