2 fugitives wanted in out-of-state homicides arrested in metro Atlanta

A U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force captured both men within a 24-hour period that spanned Thursday and Friday, the agency said in a news release.

The federal task force arrested James Daroll Smith in Snellville on Thursday at the intersection of Lenora Church and Pate roads. The 20-year-old man from Baltimore, Maryland, was wanted on charges stemming from a fatal November shooting in his hometown, according to a U.S. Marshals spokesperson. Smith remains held at the Gwinnett County jail without bond awaiting extradition to Maryland to face the charges.