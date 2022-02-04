2 fugitives wanted in out-of-state homicides arrested in metro Atlanta

Two fugitives wanted in connection with a pair of out-of-state homicide investigations were arrested in the Atlanta area this week.
A U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force captured both men within a 24-hour period that spanned Thursday and Friday, the agency said in a news release.
The federal task force arrested James Daroll Smith in Snellville on Thursday at the intersection of Lenora Church and Pate roads. The 20-year-old man from Baltimore, Maryland, was wanted on charges stemming from a fatal November shooting in his hometown, according to a U.S. Marshals spokesperson. Smith remains held at the Gwinnett County jail without bond awaiting extradition to Maryland to face the charges.
On Friday, task force members arrested a man wanted in an August shooting in Memphis, Tennessee. Agents captured Jarquez Mallory, 25, at a hotel in Stockbridge and took him to the Henry County jail, authorities said. He remained in custody there Friday awaiting extradition to Memphis, where he’ll face first-degree murder charges.
Mallory was one of two suspects charged in the Aug. 3 shooting. Odell Faulkner was arrested by a U.S. Marshals task force in western Tennessee on Nov. 5. Investigators say the men shot and killed 17-year-old Braylon Murray at a Memphis car wash.
“The U.S. Marshals Service strives to work seamlessly with our counterparts throughout the country to bring violent fugitives to justice,” spokesperson Marshal Tyreece Miller said in a statement. “This arrest should serve notice to fugitives that running may delay your capture but not prevent it.”
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author