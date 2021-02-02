2 DeKalb cities receive statewide awards for civic engagement

Brookhaven and Dunwoody were among eight cities to received the Visionary City Award by the Georgia Municipal Association and Georgia Trend magazine. The award, which is in its second year, aims to highlight cities that created positive change in their communities, according to a news release.

Brookhaven received the award for its civic engagement along the Buford Highway corridor, where many residents speak Spanish. The city expanded its bilingual recourses, partnered with local Latin American community groups and continued its police department’s Spanish-language citizen police academy.