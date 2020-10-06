Dunwoody promotes socially distanced dining with 25 painted picnic tables

To promote local restaurants, Dunwoody is encouraging its residents to order takeout and enjoy an outdoor meal at one of the city’s 25 new painted picnic tables.
The city launched the “Painted Picnic Table Tour” to give residents an easy way to find the new tables and check them off one by one, according to a news release. The colorful project was launched in June to encourage residents to eat locally but stay socially distant by eating outdoors.
Credit: City of Dunwoody
Nonprofits painted the tables, which were donated by Home Depot, and placed them at eight locations near restaurants around the city.
The final picnic table was completed last week, allowing the city to introduce the tour as part of the Dunwoody Arts & Culture Month. Each table’s location can be found on the City of Dunwoody app, and they’re also available on a printable map on the city’s website.
“The app and map also feature the nonprofits and artists involved in creating and painting some really impressive designs," Dunwoody Business Retention Manager Rosemary Watts said in the release. "We’re happy to spotlight those organizations and individuals who’ve contributed so much to our vibrant community.”
The tables are located near these restaurants and shopping centers:
• Ali’s Cookies at 4511 Olde Perimeter Way
• Chupito’s Azteca Mexican at 1412 Dunwoody Village Parkway
• Crema Espresso Gourmet at 2458 Mt. Vernon Road
• Dunwoody Village Courtyard at 1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway
• NFA Burger at 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
• Perimeter Mall at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road
• Shops of Dunwoody at 1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway
• Vino Venue at 4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road