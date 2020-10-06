Dunwoody promotes socially distanced dining with 25 painted picnic tables

Nonprofits painted the tables, which were donated by Home Depot, and placed them at eight locations near restaurants around the city.

Explore Dunwoody campaign urges residents to bring back lunch rush by eating local

The final picnic table was completed last week, allowing the city to introduce the tour as part of the Dunwoody Arts & Culture Month. Each table’s location can be found on the City of Dunwoody app, and they’re also available on a printable map on the city’s website.