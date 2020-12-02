2 DeKalb cities ask court to settle annexation dispute, halt new apartment complex

Tucker recently filed a lawsuit against Clarkston, property owner DeKalb County Housing Authority, DeKalb County and a developer, claiming the annexation was illegal because part of the parcel was within Tucker’s city limits. Tucker claims that a city can only annex unincorporated areas according to Georgia law, meaning the annexation, rezoning and development are all illegal.

The property, 4692 East Ponce de Leon Avenue, was the site of Vietnamese Faith Baptist Church but has since been rezoned by Clarkston and is the planned site of 188 new multi-family apartments.