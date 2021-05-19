2 dead after quadruple shooting at Buford-area apartments

Two people have died as a result of a quadruple shooting last week at a gated apartment complex, Gwinnett County police said Wednesday.
Edgar J. Cruz Fuentes, 24, of Buford, died at the scene and three others were wounded following the shooting May 12 at the Preston Hills at Mill Creek Apartments on Buford Drive. Deniss Becerra, 27, of Buford, later died at a hospital, according to police.
Another Buford man, 20-year-old Ronald R. Cruz Fuentes, remains in critical condition Wednesday. Lillian Kayarath, 20, of Lawrenceville, has since been treated and released from a hospital.
On the morning of the shootings, police arrived at the complex about 2:30 a.m. and discovered Edgar Fuentes dead in the kitchen of an apartment. It was not clear where the other victims were located.
Investigators still have not determined a motive, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.