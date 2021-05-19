ajc logo
X

2 dead after quadruple shooting at Buford-area apartments

Investigators are still trying to determine motive in a May 12 quadruple shooting at the Preston Hills at Mill Creek Apartments in the 2900 block of Buford Drive.
Investigators are still trying to determine motive in a May 12 quadruple shooting at the Preston Hills at Mill Creek Apartments in the 2900 block of Buford Drive.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety | Updated 34 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two people have died as a result of a quadruple shooting last week at a gated apartment complex, Gwinnett County police said Wednesday.

Edgar J. Cruz Fuentes, 24, of Buford, died at the scene and three others were wounded following the shooting May 12 at the Preston Hills at Mill Creek Apartments on Buford Drive. Deniss Becerra, 27, of Buford, later died at a hospital, according to police.

Another Buford man, 20-year-old Ronald R. Cruz Fuentes, remains in critical condition Wednesday. Lillian Kayarath, 20, of Lawrenceville, has since been treated and released from a hospital.

Explore1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Buford-area apartments

On the morning of the shootings, police arrived at the complex about 2:30 a.m. and discovered Edgar Fuentes dead in the kitchen of an apartment. It was not clear where the other victims were located.

Investigators still have not determined a motive, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top