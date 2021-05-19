2 dead after quadruple shooting at Buford-area apartments

Edgar J. Cruz Fuentes, 24, of Buford, died at the scene and three others were wounded following the shooting May 12 at the Preston Hills at Mill Creek Apartments on Buford Drive. Deniss Becerra, 27, of Buford, later died at a hospital, according to police.

Another Buford man, 20-year-old Ronald R. Cruz Fuentes, remains in critical condition Wednesday. Lillian Kayarath, 20, of Lawrenceville, has since been treated and released from a hospital.