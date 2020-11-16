2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Clayton County mobile home park

A shooting Sunday night at a Clayton County mobile home park left two people dead and another two injured.
One of the victims was dead at the scene when officers responded to the 500 block of Museum Circle in the Melrose Mobile Home Park community. Three others were taken to a hospital, according to Clayton County police spokeswoman Officer Aubriel Stroud.
“One of the shooting victims passed away at the hospital and the condition of the other two are unknown,” Stroud said Monday morning in an email.
The case has been turned over to the police department’s criminal investigations division. As the investigation is still in the early stages, Stroud said motive and other details remain unknown.
