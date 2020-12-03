2 charged with murder in fatal shooting at Newnan apartment complex

Two people face murder charges in a shooting that left a man dead at a Newnan apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
David Berrio, 33, and Angelina Plemons, 18, both of Columbus, were arrested late Wednesday in connection with the death of 21-year-old Jaylin Jamal Everett, city of Newnan spokeswoman Ashley Copeland said Thursday.
Officers were sent to the complex in the 400 block of Jefferson Street about 3 a.m. after 911 callers reported a woman screaming and a man down, according to Deputy Chief Mark Cooper. The address is listed online as the Jefferson Grove apartments.
Investigators believe the suspects were trying to steal from cars parked at the complex when they confronted Everett and the woman, who had just gotten out of their vehicle and were on their way to one of the apartments.
One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and threatened Everett, who pulled out his own gun, according to Copeland. Bullets flew as Everett and the suspects exchanged gunfire, officials said. Witnesses reported hearing as many as six gunshots.
At some point, Everett was struck. He died on the scene. It is not clear if the woman was injured.
According to Copeland, the suspects got into a silver Kia Sorento and sped away through the front gate of the property. As police arrived on the scene, one officer saw the vehicle speed from the complex and made a note of its license plate number.
Later, witnesses identified the car involved in the fatal shooting as a Kia Sorento. Police tracked down the vehicle’s registration information using the license plate number and located the owner in Columbus, Copeland said.
Investigators determined the car was the same one from the fatal shooting and identified Berrio and Plemons as suspects, Copeland said. They were booked into the Coweta County Jail.
Police are still looking for other suspects involved in the fatal shooting. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Newnan investigators at 770-254-2355.