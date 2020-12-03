2 charged with murder in fatal shooting at Newnan apartment complex

At some point, Everett was struck. He died on the scene. It is not clear if the woman was injured.

According to Copeland, the suspects got into a silver Kia Sorento and sped away through the front gate of the property. As police arrived on the scene, one officer saw the vehicle speed from the complex and made a note of its license plate number.

Later, witnesses identified the car involved in the fatal shooting as a Kia Sorento. Police tracked down the vehicle’s registration information using the license plate number and located the owner in Columbus, Copeland said.

Investigators determined the car was the same one from the fatal shooting and identified Berrio and Plemons as suspects, Copeland said. They were booked into the Coweta County Jail.

Police are still looking for other suspects involved in the fatal shooting. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Newnan investigators at 770-254-2355.