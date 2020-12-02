Man shot, killed near Newnan apartment complex

Police are looking for a gunman after a man was fatally shot near a Newnan apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
Newnan officers received calls reporting a woman screaming and a man down in the 400 block of Jefferson Street just after 3 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Mark Cooper. The address is listed online as the Jefferson Grove apartment complex.
While en route, officers were told the man had been shot, Cooper said. Witnesses reported hearing as many as six gunshots.
First responders tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene, officials said. His name has not been released.
It is not clear if the woman was injured.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Anyone with information that may lead to the identity of a suspect is asked to call Newnan police Lt. Tate Washington at 770-254-2355, Ext. 114.