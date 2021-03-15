2 arrested on murder charges in Coweta triple shooting

Deputies from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call at 11:25 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. At the home on Belk Road, they found a man and a woman who had both been shot. The woman was flown to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment, but the man was declared dead at the scene, the release said.

The injured woman was able to identify the shooter as a man named Dezmin Jennings and describe the car involved in the shooting, the release said. Not long after the shooting, Jennings walked into Piedmont Newnan Hospital with two gunshot wounds. He was transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital, then arrested after his release, the sheriff’s office said.