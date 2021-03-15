2 arrested on murder charges in Coweta triple shooting

Two men were arrested Saturday and charged with murder after a shooting that left one man dead and seriously injured a woman, officials said.
Deputies from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call at 11:25 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. At the home on Belk Road, they found a man and a woman who had both been shot. The woman was flown to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment, but the man was declared dead at the scene, the release said.
The injured woman was able to identify the shooter as a man named Dezmin Jennings and describe the car involved in the shooting, the release said. Not long after the shooting, Jennings walked into Piedmont Newnan Hospital with two gunshot wounds. He was transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital, then arrested after his release, the sheriff’s office said.
Jennings was charged with felony counts of murder and aggravated assault, the release said.
Early Saturday morning, investigators were able to find the car involved in the shooting and the man who was driving it, according to the release. Corey Coleman was interviewed, then arrested and charged with felony murder, the sheriff’s office said. The release said additional charges are also expected for Coleman.
The sheriff’s office has not identified either of the victims or released details about the circumstances of the shooting.
The GBI helped the Coweta sheriff’s office process the crime scene. The investigation is ongoing.