2 arrested on drug charges in Spalding connected to overdose deaths

Based on evidence found at the scene, police executed a search warrant at Robinson and Rogers’ apartment on North 15th Street on Thursday. The home is about one block from the scene of the suspected overdoses.

Police said the search resulted in the recovery of more than 2 grams of crack cocaine and 3 grams of marijuana, along with the arrests of Robinson and Rogers.

The drugs and evidence from the overdose victims have been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for identification and analysis, police said.

“Additional charges against individuals involved in this matter will be pursued as appropriate based on the lab results,” Yates said in the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

