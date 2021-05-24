2 arrested on drug charges in Spalding connected to overdose deaths

After Griffin police found two people dead and one unconscious from apparent drug overdoses, their investigation led them to arrest two others on drug charges, with additional charges expected.
Evidence from the scene of the suspected overdoses led police to a different Spalding County address, where investigators discovered drugs and arrested 39-year-old Rodriguez Deshon Robinson and 24-year-old Tasharia Rogers, according to a news release.
Robinson and Rogers were each charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug-related objects, the release said.
“Evidence leads investigators to believe that Robinson is responsible for providing the suspected ‘laced’ or adulterated drugs to the deceased,” Griffin police Chief Michael Yates said in the release.
According to the initial investigation, officers responded May 17 to a house on Experiment Street, where they found two people dead and one unconscious. The names of the victims have not been released.
Based on evidence found at the scene, police executed a search warrant at Robinson and Rogers’ apartment on North 15th Street on Thursday. The home is about one block from the scene of the suspected overdoses.
Police said the search resulted in the recovery of more than 2 grams of crack cocaine and 3 grams of marijuana, along with the arrests of Robinson and Rogers.
The drugs and evidence from the overdose victims have been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for identification and analysis, police said.
“Additional charges against individuals involved in this matter will be pursued as appropriate based on the lab results,” Yates said in the release.
The investigation is ongoing.
