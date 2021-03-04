2 arrested after man found shot to death in Midtown apartment

More than two months after a recent college graduate was found shot to death in his Midtown apartment, police in Atlanta said they’ve put his killers behind bars.
Sharod Washington, 20, and Joshua Martin, 19, are each charged with felony murder in the death of Yohance Adams, police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.
Adams, 23, was found with a gunshot wound inside of his apartment in the 800 block of West Marietta Street on Dec. 28, officials said.
Police were called to the apartment about 11:15 a.m. after concerned family members requested a welfare check, Avery said. When officers arrived at the scene, a man told them he had gone inside and found Adams’ body.
Adams had completed his bachelor’s degree in business management at Clark Atlanta University three weeks before his death, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. In an obituary, his family said they plan to host a celebration of life ceremony in May, when he would have attended his graduation ceremony.
“After a thorough investigation Homicide detectives were able to identify two suspects in this case,” Avery said. Authorities obtained warrants accusing Washington and Martin in the fatal shooting. It is not clear how investigators connected the men to the death.
Washington was arrested Feb. 18 at a location on Kimberly Way, Avery said. Martin turned himself in at the Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters on Feb. 28.
Both men were booked into the Fulton County Jail, where they remain. In addition to felony murder, each man is charged with a count of burglary and home invasion.
No other suspects are being sought in the case.