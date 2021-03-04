2 arrested after man found shot to death in Midtown apartment

Explore Police investigating gunshot death in Midtown as homicide

“After a thorough investigation Homicide detectives were able to identify two suspects in this case,” Avery said. Authorities obtained warrants accusing Washington and Martin in the fatal shooting. It is not clear how investigators connected the men to the death.

Washington was arrested Feb. 18 at a location on Kimberly Way, Avery said. Martin turned himself in at the Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters on Feb. 28.

Both men were booked into the Fulton County Jail, where they remain. In addition to felony murder, each man is charged with a count of burglary and home invasion.

No other suspects are being sought in the case.