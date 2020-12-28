Police investigating gunshot death in Midtown as homicide

Police are investigating a gunshot death in west Midtown on Monday as a homicide, authorities said.
Atlanta police officers arrived at an apartment complex in the 800 block of West Marietta Street around 11:15 a.m. after a report of a person shot, spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said.
The man who called police said he went to the victim’s apartment to check on him and found him dead, according to Brown. The man’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The incident occurred about a mile from Georgia Tech’s campus and about 500 feet from some off-campus student apartments that are not affiliated with the institute.
Police did not release any information about a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
