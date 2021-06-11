19-year-old arrested on weapons charge related to Southlake Mall shooting

Following Thursday’s shooting at Southlake Mall that sent a man to the hospital, a 19-year-old from Paulding County has been arrested and faces a felony weapons charge related to the incident.
Cody Wilson, 19, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, Morrow police spokesman Sgt. Eli Skelton said in a news release. Wilson was booked Thursday night into the Clayton County Jail, where he remains without bond, according to online jail records.
The investigation is ongoing and police have not released the identity of the injured man “as he may have been involved in the shooting,” Skelton said. The man remained in the hospital Thursday night and was stable, police said.
More details will be released as the investigation plays out, Skelton said, but it’s not clear if investigators expect further charges to be filed. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, seven people were detained and interviewed, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
The shooting happened after two groups got into a verbal altercation inside Southlake Mall, which escalated as they reached the parking lot, the AJC reported. Police said about 25 shots were fired by multiple people, and one round struck the 28-year-old man in the thigh.
Three others were treated and released on scene after suffering anxiety attacks.
It’s not clear what led to the altercation between the groups.
