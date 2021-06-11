19-year-old arrested on weapons charge related to Southlake Mall shooting

Cody Wilson, 19, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, Morrow police spokesman Sgt. Eli Skelton said in a news release. Wilson was booked Thursday night into the Clayton County Jail, where he remains without bond, according to online jail records.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released the identity of the injured man “as he may have been involved in the shooting,” Skelton said. The man remained in the hospital Thursday night and was stable, police said.